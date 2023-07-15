Author and animal behaviorist Dr. Temple Grandin will screen her Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning HBO biopic "Temple Grandin" and give her talk "Great Minds are Not All the Same" in Valparaiso.

Grandin, a woman with autism who revolutionized practices for the humane treatment of livestock, will make a virtual visit to Ivy Tech Community College.

Her talk and the film screening will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Ivy Tech Valparaiso campus auditorium at 3100 Ivy Tech Drive in Valparaiso. The event is free and open to the public.

There will be a live question and answer session after the film screening and talk, which she gave to Google.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Grandin to campus in this virtual visit. She’s an awesome Autism advocate, prominent speaker, gifted author and animal behaviorist. Her HBO film screening and open Q & A session is a great opportunity for the community to connect with her, learn more about her impact and venture out to campus. This film is really well done, and her presentation is sure to fascinate,” said Human Services Program Department Chair Donald Spears.

She's a longtime advocate for the humane treatment of livestock, autism rights and neurodiversity.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the community to connect with our campus. We are thrilled to host Dr. Grandin and showcase her remarkable efforts alongside our human services programs and degree offerings. There’s a real need in our community for human services majors. Ivy Tech is here to help,” said Campus Chancellor Aco Sikoski.

The program is put on by Ivy Tech’s Human Services Program, which trains students for careers as case managers, mental health technicians, residential facility managers, family support specialists, certified activity directors, social services specialists and community health workers addictions treatment personnel. The program lets students earn technical certificates, professional program certifications, two-year work-ready degrees and two-year transfer degrees.