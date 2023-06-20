The "Animal House" group exhibition is getting wild at the South Shore Arts Gallery in Munster.
Artists Linda Dorman and Tom Torluemke curated the group exhibit that explores the animal world. The show just opened at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster and will run through Aug. 12.
Animal House features the work of Torluemke, Jason Brammer, Jno Cook, Laura Cutler, Sue Frame & Joe Josway, Victoria Fuller, Vin and Hazel Hannell, Brandon Johnson, John Kimmich-Javier, Konrad Juestel, Michel Keck, Kristina Knowski, Stephen Marc, Nathan Mason, Jeroen Nelemans, Billy Pozzo, Jewlya Sturtevant, James Sutton and Ani Tung. There's also a pet portrait wall featuring pet portraits painted by local artists.
The exhibition seeks to "inspire interest and illuminate details of the artist's experience with animals as subject matter and raise awareness of the effects of man's impact on the natural world."
"Animals bring joy to our lives as companions and members of our families living in our homes. Many live so we can eat. Even still today, animals work alongside us, doing the heavy lifting. The more we learn about animals, the more we learn about ourselves," the curators said in a statement. "All animals keep the balance of things. Extinction sets off a chain reaction that upsets that balance causing weakness and death to other living things. As living creatures, we are all together in a co-dependent world ecosystem. We must do more than love our pets and eat and admire the rest from afar; as stewards of the earth, we have the responsibility to make sure the world is in the condition to support life, all life."
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
A free public reception will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Art in Focus curator's talk with Dorman and Torluemke will occur at 10 a.m. Monday.
The artists, photographers, poets and storytellers will share experiences with animals at 7 p.m. on July 13. And a guided tour will take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3.
For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org.
