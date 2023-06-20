"Animals bring joy to our lives as companions and members of our families living in our homes. Many live so we can eat. Even still today, animals work alongside us, doing the heavy lifting. The more we learn about animals, the more we learn about ourselves," the curators said in a statement. "All animals keep the balance of things. Extinction sets off a chain reaction that upsets that balance causing weakness and death to other living things. As living creatures, we are all together in a co-dependent world ecosystem. We must do more than love our pets and eat and admire the rest from afar; as stewards of the earth, we have the responsibility to make sure the world is in the condition to support life, all life."