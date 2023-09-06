The Art Barn School of Art is exhibiting treasures from its archives, such as depictions of undersea life by artist Ruth Bremner.

The "Treasures from the Archive" exhibit is on display at the Art Barn School of Art at 695 N 400 E in Valparaiso through Sept. 22.

"Our collection of over 2,000 pieces serves us as an investment strategy by founder Janet Sullivan and was bequeathed to Art Barn upon her passing in 2016," Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. "Now that the collection is organized we selected the most important and historically significant works to retain for our permanent collection and identified pieces to exhibit and sell in support of Art Barn operations and growth."

Thirty-seven works are now on display from artists like Bremner, Norman LaLiberte, Tom Lynch, Joanne O'Conner, Harriet Rex Smith and Janet Smedley. Other artists represented include Inara Cedris, CA Gallagher, Jean Grasdorf, Ed Rosen, Art Barn founder Janet Sullivan, Valfred Thelin and Jean Uhl Spicer. More unframed works on paper are available for purchase.

“The collection is a treasure and valued volunteers Thom Carpenter and Terry Albrecht have treated it with a sensitive understanding of its value," Board Vice President John Bernbom said. “A team effort produced what I believe is the most significant exhibit in recent Art Barn history. It hits all the notes: great art, historical significance, enhancement of our brand, teamwork pride and a means to help fund our growth.”

Bernbom and board Secretary Denise Kirkland selected the work from the archives, putting together background information about the artists.

“Treasures from the Archive" is meant to highlight the contributions of artists Art Barn founder Janet Sullivan gathered around her, such as to teach, exhibit or sell their work at the art school in unincorporated Porter County.

"Many of these works have been stored in flat files and have never been exhibited before, so this is a really special opportunity to see them," Navardauskas said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Art Barn School of Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.