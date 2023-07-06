The Art Barn School of Art is displaying three new exhibitions in July.

"Jean Head: Vibrant Colors" and the "Jimmy Duke Johnston Memorial Wall" opened this week at the art school at 695 N 400 E in rural Valparaiso and will run through Aug. 11.

"Mark Vander Vinne: Artistic Landscapes" also opened this week but will hang through Sept. 22. An opening reception with light bites and refreshments will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 16.

Head is a Pittsburgh native who moved to Valparaiso in 1971 and has studied in workshops at The American Academy of Art in Chicago, Valparaiso University and Art Barn. She's studied with local artists like Harriet Rex Smith, Konrad Juestel and Dave Sander and created a large body of work.

Johnston was a prolific artist known for his bold colorful abstractions. He died in March and is being remembered with an exhibition of his works, which are in the Art Ban's permanent collection and on loan from Julia Holmaas, Sandra Hass Yamhure, Dina Heijselaar, Laurie and Thom Carpenter and the Schoolhouse Shop.

"Jimmy Duke was the spirit of Art Barn's weekly Open Studio, the magic marker of art, the calm and present goodness that is the reason so many have loved the Art Barn studio," said Sandy Appleby, a board member and longtime friend of his. "Johnston's critiquing eye and suggestions for improvement will be sorely missed."

Vander Vinne is a a Northwest Indiana landscape painter who has been influenced by Tonalism and Impressionism, particularly the school of American Impressionism.

"His style reflects the design and mood of Tonalism, and the gestural brushwork and the color of Impressionism. He states that while capturing authenticity by working from life is crucial, he also enjoys experimenting with techniques in the studio," Art Barn said in a press release. "He believes that some pieces require more time and thought than what working outside allows for."

He will teach the 3 day workshop "Painting the Artistic Landscape" from Oct. 13 through 15 at Art Barn.

For more information, visit artbarnschool.org, email info@artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.