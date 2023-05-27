Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Art Barn School of Art outside Valparaiso is exhibiting the work of an award-winning photographer.

The art school and gallery at 695 N 400 E is showing "Waterdrops" by Norman Turner. It features images that depict the fluidity and form of water droplets.

"Turner, an award-winning photographer native to Lake County, has traveled to 42 of 50 states to photograph landscapes, lighthouses and most recently a unique series of waterdrop images," Art Barn School of Art Executive Director Art Amy Davis Navardauskas said. "As two-time winner of the Michiana Photographers Photographer of the Year Award, he leads several workshops on photo adventures and offers tutoring in his free time."

The exhibit at the Art Barn School of Art runs through June 29.

"His images have been featured in many articles, and have been exhibited and sold in art galleries throughout northern Indiana, eastern Illinois and southern Michigan," she said. "Norman Turner's work has been exhibited at Art Barn previously during group exhibitions such as the annual Juried Art Exhibition and showings of Duneland Photography Club member work."

Art Barn School of Art is located in a barn on a 69-acre farm in Porter County. It seeks to foster a love of the arts, offering exhibits and classes on art-making for kids and adults. It will host its annual gala at Valparaiso University on June 10 and its annual Art Blitzefestival on Sept. 16.

For more information, visit artbarnschool.org, email info@artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.