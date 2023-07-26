Art Barn School of Art will host a guest artist workshop this fall to teach landscape painting.

The art school at 695 N. 400 East in Valparaiso will host Mark Vander Vinne, who will teach his "Painting the Artistic Landscape" class.

The three-day workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 through Oct. 15. Intended for all levels of painters, it will teach how to create compelling landscapes with oil paint and other artistic media.

Vander Vinne's work is on display in the lobby of the Art Barn through Sept. 22. He's a celebrated Northwest Indiana landscape painter who draws inspiration from nature and whose work is influenced by tonalism and impression and contains elements of illustration and abstraction. His work evokes moods with light and color, capturing the changing weather, seasons and light throughout the year.

He's a member of the American Impressionist Society, Indiana Plein Air Painters Association and the Hoosier Salon.

"When I begin painting, I first seek out the abstract shapes within the scene," said Vander Vinne. "Using these shapes, I can craft a composition that capture the viewer's attention."

Registration is open through Sept. 29. It costs $375, including lunch.

"Art Barn’s relaxing, retreat atmosphere and small class sizes allow adult participants to fully immerse themselves in an intensive work environment. Workshops include lectures, demonstrations, instruction and work time," the Art Barn School of Art said in a press release. "Guest Artist Workshops are designed to help adult students improve specific skills in an immersive group environment and to provide the opportunity for networking with other artists from the community and other areas of the country. Additionally, the workshops provide access to experienced teaching artists with international reputations to the local community."

For more information, visit www.artbarnschool.org, email info@artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.