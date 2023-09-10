This year's Art Blitz will feature music, magic, storytelling, hayrides and unicorns in addition to the visual art it's known for.

The seventh annual Art Blitz will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Art Barn Shoop of Art at 695 N. 400 E. in Valparaiso.

“The collaborative nature of our event is what makes our festival unique,” said executive director Amy Davis Navardauskas. “And, many of our activities provide a window into the educational opportunities we offer year-round, so the event is a great way to check out what we have to offer.”

Art Blitz will feature artmaking activities like chair painting, painting with alcohol inks, an interactive monarch mural, a sunflower canvas, a scavenger hunt and a Lego free-building station. Artists will demonstrate en plein air painting, watercolor painting, wheel throwing, sculpting, photography and pastel painting.

There will be live performances of music, magic and storytelling, as well as a hayride, face painting and unicorn sightings.

“We have valued partners in the community who are invited to engage with our Art Blitz visitors," he said. "We ask as many that can to provide a creative or interactive element at their booth.”

Humane Indiana Wildlife will bring animal ambassadors, Shirley Heinze Land Trust will lead nature hikes and Opportunity Enterprises will showcase works by their students who take art classes there.

The event is free and open to the public but there are tickets for some activities to cover the cost of supplies.

For more information, visit www.artbarnschool.org, email info@artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.