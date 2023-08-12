Two art venues will enliven downtown Hammond with art exhibits amid all the road construction.

"Art blossoms in Hammond again. In late August, art will be a shining light over the dust and dirk of road construction," artist Carol Estes said.

Paul Henry's Art Gallery at 416 Sibley will display the work of Estes, an art photographer. The solo show "#shadesofshe Evolution of an Artist" will open on Aug. 26 in the 19th-century hardware store that was converted into an art gallery and runs through Oct. 8.

It will feature the signature works and varied styles of the self-taught photographer. She's won numerous awards, including being named a Hoosier Woman Artist twice and having her work accepted into the Indiana State Library INVerse Poetry Archives this year.

South Shore Arts Substation No. 9 just across the parking lot at 435 Fayette St. will host a group show by DAVe or Diversified Artist Visionaries. "2 By 2" will show how each member interprets the number 2.

The nonprofit art group includes artists who work in a variety of disciplines. The group exhibit will run through Oct. 17.

Both exhibits will jointly open with artist receptions from 2 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Paul Henry's Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment. South Shore Arts Substation No. 9 is open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

People should use Fayette Street to access the parking lot because of the road closures. They can take Russell Street and loop back if driving north on Hohman Avenue.