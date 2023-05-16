An annual art walk will take another stroll through Ogden Dunes this summer.

The Ogden Dunes Historical Society will stage its fourth annual Art Walk from 3 . to 6 p.m. on June 10.

"Resident Joan Meister conceived the first Art Walk in 2020 to brighten spirits and bring the community together during COVID," organizer Joyce Scully with the Ogden Dunes Historical Society said. "This year’s theme is 'For The Love of Art.'"

Artists typically display paintings, drawings, photography, needle art and pottery throughout the duneland community on the shores of Lake Michigan in Porter County.

“Art in any medium is welcome, including music, poetry, performance art, painting, drawing, needle art, pottery – any form of artistic expression," Chairperson Kelly Hunt Vander Vliet said.

Non-residents also can display art but must fill out paperwork at the town hall or on the Ogden Dunes website by June 3.

Visitors can get a map of participating homes at the Fire House parking lot, at the entrance to Ogden Dunes, online at ogdendunes.gov or at the Hourglass Museum at 8 Lupine Lane.

Summer Song will sell ice cream treats throughout the day.

Everyone is welcome to come check out the art on display. Non-residents can park at Krantz Field at 80 Hillcrest.

For more information, visit kellyhuntvandervliet@gmail.com.