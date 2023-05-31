Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Atlantic City Boys will soon croon classic standards at the Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso.

The tribute act will play the hits of The Drifters, The Beach Boys, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the historic venue at 104 Indiana Ave.

The Memorial Opera House Foundation is presenting the popular Atlantic City Boys cover band as part of its 2023 Concert Series, saying its back by popular demand.

"The Atlantic City Boys are four dynamic lead singers who have wowed audiences at Las Vegas, Walt Disney World, Atlantic City, as well as cruise ships around the world," The Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Their show is an exciting mix of world-class vocals and interactive comedy, featuring the rock-n-roll harmonies of the Beach Boys, Drifters, the Bee Gees, and of course, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The boys have performed with many greats, from Jay Leno to Huey Lewis, Pattie Labelle and the Temptations."

The act has sold out at the Memorial Opera House in the past.

"Get your tickets soon – this event sold out fast when they first appeared at Memorial Opera House in the summer of 2021. If you missed them last time, now is your chance to see this phenomenal act," The Memorial Opera House said in a press release.

The Atlantic City Boys have drawn raves from critics. Live at Lynn University Director Jan McArt praised the group's "non-stop energy, incredible talent and unlimited excitement," saying "our audience continues to rave about the Atlantic City Boys."

Naomi Wells with the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa said the group gets a great response from audiences.

"The Atlantic City Boys here on Saturday night was the best of the best. We had a full house and everyone absolutely was cheering and screaming for each one of the boys," Wells said. "They are some of the nicest guys and put on an incredible show after which they stayed to meet with all of the audience."

Tickets range from $40 to $80.

For more information, 219.548.9137 or memorialoperahouse.com.