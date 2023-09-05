Author Michael Martone will give a talk in Northwest Indiana.

The Highland Arts Council is hosting Martone, the acclaimed author of books like "Fort Wayne is Seventh on Hitler's List," "Plain Air: Sketches from Winesburg, Indiana" and "The Complete Writings of Art Smith, The Bird Boy of Fort Wayne."

The Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Award honoree will appear in the Region to deliver a talk titled "Words from the Sandhills" as part of a statewide speaker program. He will give a virtual talk at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Promise You Art House.

His reading will be followed by a question-and-answer session and then an in-person open mic.

His books include "The Moon Over Wapakoneta," "Brooding," "Memoranda," "Winesburg, Indiana," "Four for a Quarter," "Not Normal, Illinois: Peculiar Fiction from the Flyover," "Racing in Place: Collages, Fragments, Postcards, Ruins, a collection of essays," "Double-wide" and "The Blue Guide to Indiana." "The Flatness and Other Landscapes" won the AWP Award for Nonfiction in 2000.

His other awards include the Indiana Authors Award and the Mark Twain Award for Distinguished Contribution to Midwestern Literature from the Society for the Study of Midwestern Literature.

Martone taught creative writing at the University of Alabama for 40 years. He recently retired from teaching.

"We're ecstatic to be hosting Michael Martone. I've worked with him before, and he is the 'whole package' - a born and raised Hoosier who continues to write about Indiana, an accomplished writer with considerable experience to offer, and a colorful and witty character! We look forward to providing exposure of one of our own to the Northwest Indiana community," Highland Arts Council member and writer Janine Harrison said.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/words-from-the-sandhills-tickets-610156653977.