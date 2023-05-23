If you hear the train a-coming, rolling around the bend, it might just be headed to the Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach.

The Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach at 541 S. Lake St. is bringing the author Robert Burke Warren to the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood to give a presentation about Johnny Cash.

The son of poor cotton farmers in Arkansas, he emerged from the rockabilly scene in Memphis to become one of the best-selling musicians of all time. The Man in Black recorded 96 albums, selling 90 million records across the globe.

Over the span of his prolific career, he released more than 1,500 songs, including indelible hits like "Folsom Prison Blues," "Jackson," "I Walk the Line," "Rim of Fire," "Man in Black" and "A Boy Named Sue."

Born to poor cotton farmers in Kingsland, Arkansas, Johnny Cash rose to fame during the mid-1950s.

Warren wrote the book "Cash on Cash: Interviews and Encounters with Johnny Cash," which was based on interviews he did between 1958 and 2003. Published by the Chicago Review Press, it's based on Cash's own words.

He will discuss his work at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage at 616 S. Lake Street in Gary.

"Robert Burke Warren is a published novelist, musician, educator and journalist who is uniquely qualified to present stories of the life of Johnny Cash interspersed with performances of Johnny Cash songs," Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach co-founder Sue Rutsen said. "Robert's show is highly entertaining as well as biographical, promising to share little-known facts about Cash's life. You will hear how Johnny Cash influenced the music we have grown up with as Robert puts it in a historical perspective."

Drinks will be available for purchase from the Thumbs Up tavern next door.

Tickets cost $20.

For more information, visit nelsonalgrenmuseumofmillerbeach.com, call 773-914-2574 or email suerutsen@gmail.com.