"Struggling playwright Ted Santi is waking his black sheep' uncle Joey upstairs at the funeral home while all hell is breaking loose downstairs in the lounge! Who are some of the people you're likely to run into at an Italian wake?" Beatniks on Conkey said in a press release. "How about your ex-wife, ex-girlfriend, current girlfriend, local bookie and pesky funeral director, all of whom you owe money to! What's a guy in need of quick cash to do? How about enlist the aid of his zany relatives to find the winning sweepstakes ticket that the practical joking decedent has hidden somewhere in the funeral parlor on which the statute of limitations is set to expire at midnight!"