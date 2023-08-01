Hammond Community Theater will present "Wake Me at Midnight" at Beatniks on Conkey.
Playwright Joe Simonelli wrote the black comedy that's being staged between Friday and Sunday Aug. 13 at the black-box theater at 420 Conkey St. in Hammond.
"Struggling playwright Ted Santi is waking his black sheep' uncle Joey upstairs at the funeral home while all hell is breaking loose downstairs in the lounge! Who are some of the people you're likely to run into at an Italian wake?" Beatniks on Conkey said in a press release. "How about your ex-wife, ex-girlfriend, current girlfriend, local bookie and pesky funeral director, all of whom you owe money to! What's a guy in need of quick cash to do? How about enlist the aid of his zany relatives to find the winning sweepstakes ticket that the practical joking decedent has hidden somewhere in the funeral parlor on which the statute of limitations is set to expire at midnight!"
Simonelli has written more than 20 full-length plays, including "Men are Dogs," "Heaven Help Me," "Dying for Theatre," "A Ghost in the Window," "Sicilians in the Basement," "Roommates" and "Stocks and Blonds."
The play will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 and at 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.
Tickets are $18 at the door or available online at showtix4u.com/event-details/75589. Reservations are strongly recommended.
For more information, visit hammondcommunitytheatre.org/wakeme.html and call 219-852-0848.
