Three new exhibits just opened at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, including the blockbuster Vivian Maier exhibition.

"Vivian Maier: In Color," "Under the Same Sun" and "to render the infinite" opened at 101 W. 2nd St. between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront.

"Maier was more than a nanny photographer. She toed the line between a French immigrant and a local, a suburban nanny and a city dweller and a subject and an object who was only posthumously celebrated with international acclaim," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "A discerning amateur photographer, Maier took thousands of pictures throughout her life, refining her craft through her explorations around Chicago, her home base from 1956 on. She gained in-depth perspective of the diverse city and its people. She took everyday moments and transformed them into something extraordinary. Maier’s photographs encourage viewers to look beyond the ordinary. She approached her subjects with an unwavering confidence that portrayed them in a similar light, revealing their parallels, intersections and tensions."

The work is on loan from the Chicago History Museum. Her work also has been displayed around the world, including in New York City, Los Angeles, Paris, London and Madrid.

"Maier died in 2009 before her life’s work was shared with the world. She left behind hundreds of prints, 100,000 negatives and about a thousand rolls of undeveloped film, which were discovered when a collector purchased the contents of her storage lockers," the Lubeznik Center said in a press release. "There is no proof she ever made a concerted effort to show her work―gifting us the mystery of an elusive woman behind the camera."

"Under the Same Sun" features the photography of Natasha Moustache. Her work documents the domestic.

"Moustache is a contemporary, Chicago-based photographic installation artist whose work reflects their experience as a first-generation, Seychellois-American and explores Black Diasporic relations within colonized spaces. In Under the Same Sun, Moustache visualizes the interconnectedness and transnationality of the Black Diaspora through a familial album of portraiture, domestic interiors and cherished possessions of three women," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Moustache’s lens is intimate and compassionate. In familiarizing these three women across socio-economics, generations and geographies, Moustache highlights the unmistakable signifiers of Black Diasporic life. Success is defined uniquely by each woman, yet the challenges and resiliency required of living in spaces that were not meant for women of color connect them."

Chicago Humanities Festival commissioned "to render the infinite. Visual artist zakkiyyah najeebah dumas o’neal and composer Ayana Contreras created the film.

"o’neal’s film is mined from the Chicago Film Archives along with her own footage, and she uses video assemblage to detail a view of Chicago. The film begins with footage of Lake Michigan and of Chicago author, Lorraine Hansberry. Hansberry is most known for being the first Black woman to have a play performed on Broadway, A Raisin in the Sun," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Although Hansberry is most known for this work, o'neal weaves in imagery and gestures that allude to Hansberry's lesbian identity, mirroring o’neal's own identity as it relates to the ways Black women and queer people are deeply embedded within the social landscape of Chicago."

For more information, visit LubeznikCenter.org or call 219.874.4900.