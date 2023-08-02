The alternative rock band Blue October is coming to Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

The Blue October: Spinning the Truth Around (Part II) Tour rolls into Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue on Thursday, Nov.30. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The band from Houston, which enjoyed commercial success with songs like "Hate Me" in the 2000s, has put out 11 studio albums.

"Since 1998’s The Answers, Blue October has been touring the world with a boundless approach, generating north of 1 billion total streams and charting 16 hits. In 2006, Foiled earned a platinum certification and yielded signature anthems 'Hate Me' and 'Into The Ocean,' kicking off a prolific streak," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In addition to six consecutive Top 30 album debuts on the Billboard Top 200, they scored three straight #1 entries on the Top Alternative Albums Chart with 'Any Man In America' in 2011, 'Sway' in 2013 and 'Home' in 2016."

The band consists of singer-songwriter Justin Furstenfeld, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld, violin, mandolin and piano player Ryan Delahoussaye and bassist Matt Noveskey.

"Speaking to their sustained influence, 2018’s I Hope You’re Happy has become one of Blue October’s seminal albums. The title song 'I Hope You’re Happy' vaulted all the way to #14 on the Alternative Chart, and is still one of their most popular streaming songs," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "2020’s This Is What I Live For bowed in the Top 20 of the Top Rock Albums Chart and spawned a radio hit with “Oh My My,” garnering a Top 10 single at Alternative Rock Radio their first Top 10 since 2009 with over 10 million-plus streams."

Tickets start at $29.50 for the 21+ show with reserved seating.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.