Crown Point Rotary Club's annual Blues, Brews & BBQ will return to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point on Sept. 23.

The festival will take place in the Industrial Building from 4 to 10 p.m. It will feature "some of the Region's best eateries, breweries and blues bands."

Doc's BBQ, Red Barn Smokehouse, Crown Creamery and Steamwhistle Coffee will be among the vendors.

Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse will play from 4 to 6 p.m.

"Derek Caruso and the Blues Fuse is an electrifying blues band, led by the soulful Derek Caruso," Crown Point Rotary Club said in a press release. "They seamlessly blend classic blues with contemporary influences, captivating audiences with their emotive performances and virtuoso musicianship. With a dedication to preserving the authenticity of the blues, the band delivers an unforgettable experience, connecting with listeners on a profound level. From intimate clubs to major festivals, Derek Caruso and the Blues Fuse leave an indelible mark on the contemporary blues scene, making them a must-see act for any blues enthusiast."

Funky Mojo Daddy Kenny Kinsey will play from 6 to 8 p.m.

"Funky Mojo Daddy Kenny Kinsey is a dynamic and soulful blues musician known for his infectious energy and groovy performances," the Crown Point Rotary Club said in a press release. "With a unique blend of funk and blues, Kenny Kinsey and his band, Funky Mojo Daddy, create an electrifying atmosphere that gets audiences moving and grooving. Kenny's soulful vocals, coupled with his masterful guitar skills, make each performance a captivating journey through the realms of funk and blues."

Gerry Hundt Band featuring Andrew Duncanson will play from 8 to 10 p.m.

"The Gerry Hundt Band featuring Andrew Duncanson is an electrifying blues ensemble that delivers a powerful and captivating musical experience. Led by the versatile Gerry Hundt, the band's soulful performances and extraordinary musicianship are enhanced by the exceptional talents of Andrew Duncanson," Crown Point Rotary said in a press release. "Together, they create a seamless fusion of blues, showcasing Gerry's multi-instrumental prowess and Andrew's soul-stirring vocals. With their dynamic stage presence and heartfelt delivery, the Gerry Hundt Band featuring Andrew Duncanson leaves audiences spellbound, making them a highly sought-after act in the contemporary blues circuit."