BP and Cargill, two of the Region’s largest industrial companies, are now jointly helming the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable Safety Committee.

Cargill and BP representatives are both leading the nonprofit council’s committee that aims to improve construction safety for companies and job sites across the area.

Aaron Janovitz, a health and safety superintendent at the BP Whiting Refinery, joined the committee as a co-chair.

“The whole purpose of the Safety Committee is to bring owner companies, contractors, and suppliers together to collaborate on ways to improve the safety performance of every entity involved in construction and maintenance projects,” said Janovitz. “One of the interesting things about this committee is that even though some of the companies may be competitors, they still bring everything they’ve learned about safety to the committee to share best practices. Every company involved is focused on creating a safer future for each employee on their projects.”

He joins longtime Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable Safety Committee leader Rick Foor, health and safety manager at the Hammond Cargill facility, as co-chair.

“As one of the largest construction owner companies in the greater Chicagoland area, BP is uniquely positioned to be a nexus of information when it comes to improvements that can be made in safety. Our association is very enthusiastic to add Aaron as a new co-chair on the Safety Committee and we look forward to working more closely with his organization and expertise. Ultimately, more participation from companies like BP will lead us to a much safer, more prosperous construction industry,” Foor said.

Local construction firms comprise The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable, which aims to improve construction safety across the Calumet Region through training, education and other initiatives.