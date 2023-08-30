Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Vox Fortuna will perform in the Region.

The vocal crossover group that tours internationally will perform at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Munster High School Auditorium at 8808 Columbia Ave. in Munster. Alesha Dixon with Britain’s Got Talent described the classically influenced group as "polished to perfection."

Live On Stage, Inc. and Lakeshore Community Concerts are staging the concert as part of their 2023 - 2024 Concert Season.

"Vox Fortura is the newest Classical Crossover group from the United Kingdom. As recent semi-finalists of Britain's Got Talent, this show-stopping group stormed the competition with a powerhouse display of vocal panache and sheer class. Described by fans as 'the next Il Divo,' Vox Fortura is bringing classical vocals back into the mainstream," Publicity Manager Erika Finley said in a press release. "Filling every wow-factor performance with personality and style, their ability to perform almost any era or genre of music in their iconic crossover style touches on everything from Elgar and Bizet's 'Pearl Fishers' to David Bowie, John Legend and Ed Sheeran."

Since 1947, Lakeshore Community Concerts has been bringing in such musical acts "to offer to every man, woman and child the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance at an affordable cost.”

Tickets will be available at the gate for $30.

For more information, visit https://lakeshoreconcerts.org or call 219-932-9795.