Broadway in Chicago will present its free summer concert at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. The show is produced in partnership with The City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Performers from current and upcoming Broadway in Chicago shows will be featured. Among the shows highlighted will be "MJ," "Hamilton,""A Wonderful World," "The Wiz," "Company," "How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical," "Peter Pan," "Girl from the North Country" and "Mrs. Doubtfire."