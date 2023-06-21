All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Hoosier Vet Fest

JUNE 23 AND 24, Riverview Park in Lake Station. The two-day Hoosier Vet Fest will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. June 23 and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 24. The event is free and will include craft and resource vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and more. Entertainment for children will include a bounce house, escape room and other activities. Little Miss Make Believe will entertain kids on Friday while Enchanted Tales NWI will provide characters for children to take photos with on Saturday. Parking is $5 and shuttles will be available from parking lots. At 3 p.m. a special program for veterans will be held with Special Dignitary Dennis Wimer featured as guest speaker.

Performances

Cancelled show

The Jimmie Allen concert, scheduled for July 8 at Hard Rock Live, has been cancelled. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com for more information.

Doubt

JUNE 25, Theater at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. “Doubt: A Parable,” by playwright John Patrick Shanley, will be performed at 3 p.m. June 25 at Theatre at the Center in Munster. The show is presented as a staged play reading with scenes and it is a charity performance. Tickets are $35 and proceeds benefit the Edith Root Scholarship of WANISS, Women’s Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society. "Doubt" stars Jeannie Rapstad Lisa Tyree, Phil Potempa and Renee Giragos. The show is a drama set in fall 1964, as Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands, despite the reservations of a novice nun classroom teacher, when she suspects Father Flynn of improper relations with a student. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.