All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Citizen

THROUGH JUNE 16, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. The show stars the work of artists Sarah Atlas, Nicci Briann, William Estrada, Anne Heisler, Sergio Maciel, Brittany Maldonado, Joseph Josué Mora, Hillesh Patel, Czr Prz, André Rodríguez, Cristian Roldán, Noemi Rose, Denise Ruiz, Jessica Sabogal, Diana Solís, Angie Vasquez, Vanessa Viruet and Mer Young.

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Crown Point Chalk Walk

MAY 20, around the Historic Lake County Courthouse, Crown Point. The inaugural event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 20. Artists will create 3D interactive artwork on the sidewalk around the courthouse. The City of Crown Point and Liubakka Studio are presenting the event.

Performances

Chicago

MAY 19, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The rock band Chicago will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern May 19 at Four Winds Casino. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Billy Currington

MAY 19, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Singer/guitarist Billy Currington will perform at Hard Rock Live on May 19. Nate Venturelli is a special guest. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Colin Jost

JUNE 2, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. The comedian/writer/actor Colin Jost will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern June 2. Visit fourwindscasino.com.