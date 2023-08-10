All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Lake County Fair

THROUGH AUG. 13, Lake County Fair grounds, 889 Court St. in Crown Point. Gates open at 9 a.m. Attractions are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Industrial Building opens at noon. Cost is $8 for ages 11 and older. Free for those 10 years old and younger. Parking is free on the fairgrounds and at Crown Point High School. A shuttle is available at the high school. Admission is free before 3 p.m.

Performances

The Tempest

AUG. 11-13, At various parks and locations around the Region. Gary Shakespeare Company will present a free production of "The Tempest." "The Tempest" will be presented Aug. 11 at Coffee Creek in Chesterton; Aug. 12 at Lake Hills in St. John; and Aug. 13 at Twin Oaks in New Chicago. Show time is 7 p.m. for all performances. Visit garyshakesco.org.

Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias

AUG. 12, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, also known as Fluffy, will perform at 6 and 10:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino. Visit caesars.com and ticketmaster.com.

Happy Together

AUG. 11, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Mich. The Happy Together Tour comes to Four Winds Casino on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Appearing in the linup for this tour will be The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues and The Classics IV.

Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren

AUG. 22, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates fame and the Daryl's House Band with special guest Todd Rundgren will perform Aug. 22 at Hard Rock Live. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

LCTG Theater fundraiser and Auditions

AUG. 12 and 13, L'arc en Ciel Theatre Group at Great Oaks in Cedar Lake. Seasoned veterans of LCTG shows and others will be singing some of their favorite songs from shows they did or shows they’d like to do this weekend during a special Music Review. Shows are at 8 p.m. Aug. 12 and 2 p.m. Aug. 13 with "eats" at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 12:30 p.m. Aug.13. LCTG will also feature a few tunes from their upcoming "1776, The Musical" which opens in October and runs through mid-November. Tickets for the "Music Review" are $30 per person, which includes show and food. Cash bar will be featured. Call Angie at 219-776-0888. Auditions for "1776" will be held Aug 16 from 7 to 9:30 p.m., Aug 20 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. or later, and Aug 22 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Call Angie for more details at 219-776-0888.