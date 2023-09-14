Behind Julia's Apron

THROUGH SEPT. 17, Theatre at The Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Actress Leslie Goddard stars in "Behind Julia's Apron," a one-woman show about iconic chef Julia Child. Tickets are $40 for show only with the option for an additional $35 to include a pre-show lunch for matinee performances only. The menu, created by Chef Joe Trama and his staff, will feature a theme of Julia Child specialties, with the first course starring “The French Chef” Onion Soup followed by the entrée choice of Julia Child’s Chicken Coq Au Vin or Beef Bourguignon and a dessert finale of Julia’s Crepe Suzettes. There is a group discount for 13 and more with show tickets priced at $35 each, with the option of the additional $35 for the meal included. Performances are 90 minutes with a 20-minute intermission. Pre-show luncheon is only available with the 2 p.m. matinee performances with the menu served in the ballroom at noon and doors opening at 11:30 a.m. For show tickets, call the box office at 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. For payment of meal and meal reservations call Trama Dining and Events at 219-836-1930, ext. 2.