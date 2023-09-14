All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.
Events and Exhibits
Chesterton's European Market
THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.
Performances
Rickey Smiley
SEPT. 16, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. Comedian Rickey Smiley will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. Visit horseshoehammond.com.
Brian Culbertson
SEPT. 22, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. Jazz musician Brian Culbertson will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern Sept. 22 at Silver Creek Event Center. Visit fourwindscasino.com.
Black Veil Brides
SEPT. 28, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Black Veil Brides & VV with special guest Dark Divine will perform Sept 28 at Hard Rock Live.
Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
SEPT. 29, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.