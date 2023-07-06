All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Chicago Southland International Film Festival Summer Showcase

JULY 13, AUG. 3, Governors State University, University Park. Chicago Southland International Film Festival Summer Showcase will be featured on July 13 and Aug. 3. On July 13, the film "Art and Pep" will be shown and on Aug. 3, the film "Good Guy with A Gun" will be featured. Cost is $10 per film plus $1.53 processing fee. Visit govst.edu.

Performances

Dreamsonic 2023

JULY 7, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Dreamsonic 2023 will feature Dream Theater, Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders on July 7. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $59.50 and up. Visit Ticketmaster.com or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Cancelled show

The Jimmie Allen concert, scheduled for July 8 at Hard Rock Live, has been cancelled. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com for more information.

Rutherford Wolf

JULY 7-9, Hammond Community Theatre at Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. The family play "Rutherford Wolf," by Thomas Hischak, will be performed July 7 to 9 at Beatniks on Conkey. Tickets are $5 cash only at the door. Online tickets available at hammondcommunitytheatre.org. Show times are 7:30 p.m. July 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. July 9. Call 219-852-0848 for reservations.

Boney James, Lalah Hathaway

JULY 21, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. The Kool Summer Nights Series will feature Boney James and Lalah Hathaway at 8 p.m. July 21. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Red Skelton Tribute

JULY 16, Theatre at The Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Brian Hoffman will present a tribute to entertainer Red Skelton at 3 p.m. July 16. Tickets are $40. A pre-show meal will be available for $30 in the center's ballroom. Trama Catering will present the meal. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the meal presented at 1 p.m. Call Trama Catering at 219-836-1930, ext. 2 for meal reservation. For show tickets, visit theatreatthecenter.com.