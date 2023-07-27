All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Chicago Southland International Film Festival Summer Showcase

AUG. 3, Governors State University, University Park. Chicago Southland International Film Festival Summer Showcase will be featured on Aug. 3. The film "Good Guy with A Gun" will be shown. Cost is $10 per film plus $1.53 processing fee. Visit govst.edu.

Serb Fest 2023

JULY 28 TO 30, St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, Merrillville. St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church will present Serb Fest 2023 from July 28 to July 30 at the church, 9191 Mississippi St., Merrillville. Hours are noon to midnight July 28 and 29 and noon to 10 p.m. July 30. Food, music, exhibits and more will be featured. Visit serbfest.org.

Pierogi Fest

JULY 28 TO 30, downtown Whiting. The annual event honoring all things pierogi will be celebrated this coming weekend. Pierogi Fest will be held July 28 to 30 along 119th Street in Whiting. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 28 and 29 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 30. The event will feature various food vendors, musical entertainment, the popular parade on July 28, contests and much more. The fest draws people from the Region and across the globe. Among features at the event will be The Buscia Cooking Show from 11 a.m. to noon July 29 and Pierogi Toss and Pierogi Eating Contests 3:30 to 5 p.m. July 30. Visit pierogifest.net for more information.

Performances

Deon Cole

JULY 29, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Comedian Deon Cole will perform July 29 at Hard Rock Live. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Volbeat

JULY 30, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. QRock 100.7 presents Volbeat with Halestorm on July 30. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Melissa Etheridge

JULY 29, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Mich. Melissa Etheridge will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern on July 29 at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

The Greatest Love of All

AUG. 5, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. "The Greatest Love of All Starring Belinda Davids: A Tribute to Whitney" will be performed Aug. 5. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

The Tempest

JULY 28 TO 30, AUG. 4 TO 6 AND AUG. 11-13, At various parks and locations around the Region. Gary Shakespeare Company will present a free production of "The Tempest" on July 28 at Twin Oaks Park in New Chicago/Lake Station; July 29 at Founder's Square Amphitheatre in Portage; and July 30 at Central Park Pavilion in Griffith. Performances are from 7 to 9 p.m. Visit garyshakesco.org for future performance dates and locations.