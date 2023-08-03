All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Chicago Southland International Film Festival Summer Showcase

AUG. 3, Governors State University, University Park. Chicago Southland International Film Festival Summer Showcase will be featured on Aug. 3. The film "Good Guy with A Gun" will be shown. Cost is $10 per film plus $1.53 processing fee. Visit govst.edu.

Gary Air Show

AUG. 5-6, Marquette Park, 1 N. Grand Boulevard, Gary. The Gary Air Show will be presented Aug. 5 and 6 at Marquette Park. Times are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. To learn more, visit southshorecva.com.

Performances

The Tempest

AUG. 4 TO 6 AND AUG. 11-13, At various parks and locations around the Region. Gary Shakespeare Company will present a free production of "The Tempest" "The Tempest" will be presented Aug. 4 at Marquette Park; Aug. 5 at Ogden Gardens in Valparaiso; Aug. 6 at Bulldog Park in Crown Point; Aug. 11 at Coffee Creek in Chesterton; Aug. 12 at Lake Hills in St. John; and Aug. 13 at Twin Oaks in New Chicago. Show time is 7 p.m. for all performances. Visit garyshakesco.org.

Melodies in the Afternoon

AUG. 6, Theatre at The Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The show "Melodies in the Afternoon" will feature an intimate harp concert with Zoe Lyn O'Shaughnessy at 3 p.m. Aug.6. Tickets cost $30 for show only. A pre-show high tea in the CVPA ballroom will be presented. Cost is an additional $30 for the high tea. Call 219-836-1930 for more information.