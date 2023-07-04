The legendary death metal band Cannibal Corpse just headlined 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day this spring and is already back in the Region for another concert.

Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live in Gary on Oct. 3. Gorguts and Blood Incantation will open the show at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

"Since 1988, Cannibal Corpse has been at the forefront of death metal, having helped shape and define the genre, and creating a seminal, incomparable body of work in the decades that followed. In 2021 they raised the stakes again with 15th album Violence Unimagined, growing ever more complex and intense, and now they return with its successor, the equally monstrous Chaos Horrific, starting a new chapter in their legacy," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Written closely after the conclusion of the Violence Unimagined sessions due to the pandemic preventing them from touring like usual, echoes of that album exist in Chaos Horrific, but this is a whole new beast of its own."

The new record features songs like "Overlords of Violence," Frenzied Feeding" and "Blood Bind."

"While the band has always been noted for their technicality and complex songwriting, this does not define where the writing process takes them," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The band had no specific plan for the record, always approaching each song with an open mind, just intent on writing the best songs that they can. The band also continues to uphold their legacy as they sonically progress and evolve with each and every release, never repeating themselves and working hard to make every song unique. With the intention of making albums on which every song is potentially the standout they have certainly pulled this off on Chaos Horrific’s 10 tracks, showcasing a broad range of dynamics that propel the whole thing thrillingly."

The Norwegian band Mayhem also has been playing underground black metal for four decades, "taking the nascent genre by the scruff of the neck and hurling it into the pitch-black abyss." Its albums include "Deathcrush” and “De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas.”

"Recent times have seen Mayhem continue to evolve. The band’s current line-up – veteran members Necrobutcher (bass) and Hellhammer (drums), alongside guitarists Teloch and Ghul, and enigmatic vocalist Attila Csihar – have become a well-oiled and destructive machine," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Beginning with the volatile and twisted starting point of 2014’s 'Esoteric Warfare' and mutating with great alacrity through the pitiless, flesh-rending claustrophobia of “Daemon” in 2019, today’s Mayhem are as potent, charismatic and idiosyncratic as they have ever been."

Tickets start at $35 for the 21+ show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.