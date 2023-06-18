If you’re like me, you missed the annual National Caves and Karst Day which was on June 6, a celebration of their importance, geology, history, exploration, and restoration. But though the celebration is past, there’s no reason not to do a little exploration on our own.

And with that in mind, why not head to Bowling Green, Kentucky and the largest cave system in the world and thus appropriately named Mammoth. Here are the stats—with still more to be explored, so far 426 miles of the cave have been discovered but there’s still much more. An estimated 600 miles of passages remain unexplored and who knows what else.

“There are a variety of tours, including a two-hour overview, a three-hour lantern tour and a six-hour option that has you moving through on your hands and knees,” says Mindy Bianca of Mindy Bianca Public Relations, who adds that those worried about not having access to modern conveniences for that long of a time, shouldn’t fret as the cave comes equipped with modern-day conveniences.

Yes, a UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Mammoth Cave not only boasts every type of formation found in caves as well as 130 species of wildlife but also fully functioning restrooms.

It wasn’t always like this. Discovered in 1838, visitors were allowed to just roam around the caverns, climbing over rocks, and probably destroying ancient formations as they tripped around in semi-darkness. Because remember, there was no electricity or battery operated flashlights back then and cell phones had yet to be invented so you couldn’t just tap on your flashlight app. Add to that, men probably were dressed in suits and women in long dresses. All that has changed, of course.

A half-million or more visitors explore the cave today with all the accoutrements needed for a safe and successful experience. But consider this, if it hadn’t been for Stephen Bishop, an enslaved person, we wouldn’t know nearly as much about Mammoth Cave. Bishop was 18 years old in 1838 when his “owner,” an attorney named Franklin Gorin tasked him with exploring and mapping the cave so he could use it as tourist attraction. Bishop, with just a lantern, brought boat making materials into the cave so he could make his way along the rivers he had discovered— Lake Lethe, River Styx and Echo Rivers that flowed 360 feet below surface. Some of what Bishop discovered about Mammoth Cave, which is comprised of five levels stacked on each other, was at first lost to history only to be re-discovered by spelunkers using much more sophisticated equipment than just a lantern.

The cave is located in the 52,000-acre Mammoth Cave National Park and besides cave tours other options for what the National Park Service calls their surface tours include biking, hiking and horseback riding.

Lost River isn’t really lost, it’s a 7-mile river that flows under Bowling Green—yes, the city itself—through Lost River Cave offering the only natural underground boat tour in Kentucky. Open to all ages including babies, the tour begins with a 25-minute waking tour outside the cave and then concludes with a 25-minute boat tour on the underground river.

“The tour is a blend of folklore and facts, weaving together tales of this site, which was used as a hunting ground for Native Americans, a Civil War campground for both Union and Confederate soldiers and even a wacky nightclub in the 1930s,” Bianca tells me.

Oh and outlaw Jesse James supposedly hid out there in the 1860s.

One of the tour’s most interesting feature—besides taking a boat ride through a cave which certainly isn’t a common day experience—is the blue hole once thought to be the longest underground river but later determined to be just 16-feet deep and the daily release of 300 to 400 butterflies by the staff from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Things to keep in mind when visiting caves. The temperature is typically about 55 degrees no matter what so even on the hottest day, a sweater is a must. Open-toed shoes and sandals are really not a good idea. And be prepared for when they turn off all the lights to show that you literally can’t see your hand in front of your face. Then think of Stephen Bishop who with just a lantern explored Mammoth Cave, erecting and climbing ladders, traversing the 105-foot Bottomless Pit—so called because torches thrown down there just disappeared, and saving people who needed to be carried out of the cave. Oh, and taking people on tours lasting 18 hours.

And as long as you’re in Bowling Green, celebrate the anniversary of the Corvette with a visit to the National Corvette Museum where on June 30 they’ll unveil their “Corvette’s 70th Anniversary” exhibit featuring all eight generations of the sports car in a single place.

If food is more your thing, consider this. Duncan Hines was born in Bowling Green and an exhibit to the man is housed in the 80,000-square-foot Kentucky Museum.

And speaking of food, check out Boyce’s General Store which hosts the retail shops and kitchens for The Pie Queen and The Cake Shop. Just 10 miles outside of Bowling Green in Alvaton in lovely Bluegrass country, Bianca recommends the mini sampler, an assortment of chocolate, apple spice, snickerdoodle and red velvet.

For more information on Bowling Green, visitbgky.com and/or kentuckytourism.com/explore-kentucky/caves-lakes-corvettes.com