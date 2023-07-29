Gary Shakespeare Company will be taking audiences on a "magical" journey this season.

The theatrical company, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is currently presenting "The Tempest," which began this weekend and continues Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 11-13 at various parks and locations around the Region. All performances are presented outdoors and are free.

The story told in "The Tempest" revolves around Prospero, who has magical powers, and his daughter Miranda, who live on an island, after being banished years ago by his brother Antonio. The tale progresses to be one of revenge and later love and reconciliation.

Morgan McCabe, director of "The Tempest," said the story is relevant to today and the isolation people felt during the pandemic.

"They lived in isolation for 12 years on an island and they had to make do to survive," McCabe said about Prospero and Miranda. She added the story also speaks to the fact that humans are capable of change.

In her director's note, McCabe said "We made use of Prospero's 'rough magic' to shape this show, imagining that various things have washed up on the shore from times and places unknown to them. We explored the landscape of relationships looking for what we recognize, understand, and what we still have to learn about being human. We found the possibility of a 'brave new world' founded on reunion and reconciliation."

"The Tempest" features 14 actors, McCabe said.

"I'm enjoying working with the actors," the director said, adding the cast members are all dedicated to working together as a team.

Since all the actors have day jobs and they didn't have a large amount of time to rehearse together, McCabe said they, however, made the most of the time they had and dedicated themselves to "quality" rehearsal periods for the show.

"There's a lot of text for some actors in the show," McCabe said, adding Prospero alone has 40 pages of text to recite.

McCabe, who is a Region resident with her photographer husband Tony Martin, said she was exposed to Shakespeare at a young age.

"My mother read it to me. She loved Shakespeare," McCabe said. The director also remembers seeing "MacBeth" when she was in school while growing up in Joliet. It was done by a traveling troupe from San Francisco. That live production made an impression on her.

McCabe, who is also an actress, helped found Gary Shakespeare Company with her husband Tony and others a decade ago. She said she hasn't worked with the company in awhile and finds it rewarding to direct "The Tempest."

"I was pleased to be asked and to get to work with them again," McCabe said.

FYI: "The Tempest" will be presented July 30 at Griffith's Central Park; Aug. 4 at Marquette Park; Aug. 5 at Ogden Gardens in Valparaiso; Aug. 6 at Bulldog Park in Crown Point; Aug. 11 at Coffee Creek in Chesterton; Aug. 12 at Lake Hills in St. John; and Aug. 13 at Twin Oaks in New Chicago. Show time is 7 p.m. for all performances. Visit garyshakesco.org.

