The talent, music and dance moves of Michael Jackson will be celebrated in "MJ The Musical," which officially opens this coming week in Chicago.

The first national tour of "MJ The Musical" is currently in previews and opens Aug. 9 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. It continues to Sept. 2.

Starring as the King of Pop in the production is Roman Banks. The show is presented by Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain and Broadway In Chicago. It was created by the acclaimed choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and Lynn Nottage. Wheeldon has worked with many artists including The Joffrey Ballet.

"It's been such a dream," said Roman Banks, about being cast as Jackson. Banks said he learned he was going to have the lead in the musical last fall.

"It's so rewarding and fulfilling. It's such a gift," he said. Banks is a musician and actor who was the first BIPOC artist to portray Evan Hansen in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway.

Banks said he's really excited to be able to take the show across the country on the first national tour.

Taking on the role of Jackson, Banks said, requires much focus.

"It's exciting but it takes a lot of practice to be the best I can possibly be," Banks said. The performer said being in the musical is "magical."

Banks said he admired Jackson's great artistry, creativity and "his attention to detail."

The entertainer said he grew up listening to the music of Michael Jackson.

"It's so wonderful to listen to his music," Banks said, adding Jackson's music was different through the eras, ranging from his days with The Jackson 5 to his solo hits.

Banks said he started listening to Jackson's music when he was about 4 or 5 years old.

"My mother used to play 'The Ultimate Jackson 5 Collection' and 'Rockin' Robin' was my jam," he said.

Banks said working with choreographer/director Wheeldon on this production has been wonderful as the choreographer has a "gentle" and generous spirit and easily shares his knowledge with cast members.

Banks said he hopes audience members will celebrate the great music and talent of Jackson when seeing this show.

FYI: "MJ The Musical" continues to Sept. 2 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Ticket prices are $52.50 - $132.50 with a select number of premium tickets available. Visit mjthemusical.com or BroadwayIn Chicago.com.