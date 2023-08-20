Chance the Rapper's new endeavor The Chance Store continues to Aug. 20 in Chicago.

In celebration of 'The Acid Rap 10th Anniversary Show scheduled for Aug. 19 at Chicago's United Center, The Chance Store is being held at WNDR Museum through Aug. 20.

The store features a limited supply of merchandise, including accessories, apparel, The 10th anniversary edition of the Acid Rap album and both CD and vinyl and other items.

“Collaborating with WNDR Museum in celebration of Acid Rap’s 10-year anniversary is like blending creativity and curiosity in the most colorful and inspiring way,” said Chance the Rapper.

In addition, "The Acid Rap Experience" exhibit will be featured at the museum.

FYI: The pop up store and exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 20. Visit wndrchicago.com.