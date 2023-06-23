The Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-winning play “Doubt – A Parable” will be staged in Munster.

The acclaimed play by playwright John Patrick Shanley, which was turned into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman, will be performed one night only as “a staged play reading with scenes” at 3 p.m. June 25 at the Theatre at the Center at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

The matinee is being performed as a charity show with the permission of the author and Dramatists Play Service, Inc. It will benefit the Edith Root Scholarship of WANISS, the Women’s Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society.

"In this brilliant and powerful drama set in fall 1964, Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands, despite the reservations of a novice nun classroom teacher, when she suspects Father Flynn of improper relations with a student, and seeks to counter the indifference of the student’s mother," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "She seeks to counter the indifference of the student’s mother. Suspenseful and riveting with moments of humor, the stage story was the recipient of a Tony Award for Best Play and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2005."

Originally staged off Broadway, the play debuted at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway in 2005 and ran for 525 performances. It earned actress Cherry Jones a Tony for her turn as Sister Aloysius, who Streep played in the 2008 film adaptation. The movie version earned Streep, Hoffman, Amy Adams and Viola Davis in her break through role, Oscar nominations for acting.

The stage reading in Munster will feature the comedienne Jeannie Rapstad as Sister Aloysius Beauvier, Renee Giragos as Sister James, Lisa Tyree as Mrs. Muller and columnist Philip Potempa as Father Brendan Flynn. Popular WJOB Radio Personality Tony Panek will provide narration and sound affects.

Tina Stasny serves as the costume designer. Potempa, who recently performed “Dickens’ Christmas Carol Dinner Show" at the Theatre at the Center with Rapstad and Panek, will provide stage directions.

Tickets are $35.

For tickets or more information, call 219-836-3255 or visit cvpa.org.