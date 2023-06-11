The wackiest of weddings is about to hit Chicago once again.

"Tony and Tina's Wedding" will be presented June 23 and 24 at iO Theatre in Chicago.

The interactive dinner theater show is a whimsical production set in the environment of an Italian wedding during the 1980s. The original “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” began Off-Broadway in New York during the ‘80s. It came to Chicago three decades ago and enjoyed a 16-year run at Chicago’s Piper’s Alley.

It left Chicago in 2009 and returned for a short time in 2016. And now audiences can take part in the zaniness once again.

"It's so much fun," said Patty Corella, founder and artistic director of Corella Productions. Corella is responsible for bringing "Tony and Tina's Wedding" to Chicago this time around.

"I lived in Chicago and was an actress (there) and I would go to "'Tony and Tina's Wedding' all the time at Piper's Alley," Corella said.

Corella, who had staged a production of the show in Pennsylvania two years ago, had a hit with it there and was approached by one of the original producers of "Tony and Tina's Wedding" who recognized its success there and suggested she bring it to Chicago.

For Corella, who has mounted various children's productions with her company in Pennsylvania and Chicago, bringing the show back to The Windy City is a thrill.

"It's such a light-hearted evening," Corella said about "Tony and Tina's Wedding." "I hope people can come and forget their troubles, have fun and enjoy the experience."

She said all the characters from the past productions will show up here as well. "The actors love to bring these characters to life," she said. Corella said there's a cast of 16 making this wedding production the place to be.

As in past shows, guests can expect to be fed. "It's an Italian wedding menu," Corella said. Everything from pasta and meatballs to salad and wedding cake is on the food roster.

And for those who like interaction, there's plenty of that in this show, if you would like to participate.

Corella, who played Tina in the past, said it was a great character to portray.

"I loved playing Tina. I'm proud of my Italian heritage...It was a fun character to create."

FYI: “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” will run June 23 and 24 at iO Theatre, 1501 Kingsbury St., Chicago. The show runs from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $80 and $100 for VIP seating. Tickets include performance, dinner, dancing, wedding cake and party. A cash bar is available. Visit corellaproductions.com.