Chefs and food lovers gathered for a special fundraiser in June which helped refugee children in Sudan.
"A Night of Hope" benefit was held at Guild Row in Chicago. The benefit, presented by six women chefs, supported the non-profit International Society for Better Health Access (ISBHA). ISBHA helps to make a difference in the lives of children at the Hasheba refugee camp in Sudan.
Tigist Reda, chef/owner of Demera Ethiopian Restaurant, her friend Chef Sarah Stegner, of Prairie Grass Cafe, along with Christine Cikowski, chef/owner of Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Diana Dávila, chef/owner of Mi Tocaya, Sandra Holl, chef/owner of Floriole Cafe & Bakery and Sandra Pak, chef/owner of Thattu joined one another to present specialties from their restaurants for guests to enjoy at the event.
An Ethiopian-inspired dinner was also served and the evening included a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony.
ISBHA features a variety of programs including those focusing on food security, education, health, women and children, a school, energy efficiency and women empowerment.
About ISBHA, chef Reda said: "Our mission is to provide quality education, empowering these young minds to overcome adversity and build a brighter future. With generous contributions, we can ensure that the school continues to survive, offering a safe haven for education and personal growth.”
More than $11,000 was raised at the event. To learn more about International Society for Better Health Access, visit isbha.com.
5 recipes to make on the grill this summer
This week's recipe roundup features meals that are great for celebrating Father's Day, but most are easy enough to grill up all summer long.
Holidays, birthdays, graduations. All worthy occasions to indulge. This Father’s Day, we’re cooking tomahawk steak on the grill to show appreciation to the fathers in the family.
Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it’s a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.
No summertime spread is complete without a pot of baked beans. Tender beans slow-cooked in a sweet and smoky sauce pair perfectly with mains from the grill.
Traditional Caesar salad dressing uses egg yolk to make it creamy. Mayonnaise is used here, instead, for the same rich results without the raw egg.
A burger buffet proves flexible when guest count fluctuates. Condiments and side dishes can be prepared in advance. Ditto for snacks and desserts. The only cooking to do with guests at the ready is to reheat some bacon-heavy caramelized onions and cook the burgers.