Chefs and food lovers gathered for a special fundraiser in June which helped refugee children in Sudan.

"A Night of Hope" benefit was held at Guild Row in Chicago. The benefit, presented by six women chefs, supported the non-profit International Society for Better Health Access (ISBHA). ISBHA helps to make a difference in the lives of children at the Hasheba refugee camp in Sudan.

Tigist Reda, chef/owner of Demera Ethiopian Restaurant, her friend Chef Sarah Stegner, of Prairie Grass Cafe, along with Christine Cikowski, chef/owner of Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Diana Dávila, chef/owner of Mi Tocaya, Sandra Holl, chef/owner of Floriole Cafe & Bakery and Sandra Pak, chef/owner of Thattu joined one another to present specialties from their restaurants for guests to enjoy at the event.

An Ethiopian-inspired dinner was also served and the evening included a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony.

ISBHA features a variety of programs including those focusing on food security, education, health, women and children, a school, energy efficiency and women empowerment.

About ISBHA, chef Reda said: "Our mission is to provide quality education, empowering these young minds to overcome adversity and build a brighter future. With generous contributions, we can ensure that the school continues to survive, offering a safe haven for education and personal growth.”

More than $11,000 was raised at the event. To learn more about International Society for Better Health Access, visit isbha.com.