The Chesterton Art Center will exhibit glassworks at the Ellen Firme Gallery just off Dunes Highway.

"Glass: An Exhibition" will hang at Ellen Firme Gallery at 92 W. U.S. 12 in Beverly Shores.

The group exhibition opens Friday and will run through Nov. 5.

It will feature the work of Susan Anderson, Machelle Bissonnette, Amanda Burton, Bunny Callahan, Susie Cook, Patricia Crowle, Jill Fuller, Judy Gregurich, Randy Grieger, Marlene Hrabota, Jane Kilander, Sue Kozak, Carol Lawrenz, Rachel Lawrenz, Mindy Milan, Mark Montgomery, Lynn Novak, Melanie Pergiel, Jacqueline Polka, Veronica Simms, Cheryl Stanley, Nancy Sutton, Linda Vivirito, David Wodrich and Marilyn Zweig.

The Chesterton Art Center teaches a number of glass classes, including stained glass, open studio stained glass and a fused glass class taught by Judy Gregurich, Mark Montgomery and Mindy Milan. Students learn how to fuse glass in kilns, experimenting with different textures and shapes.

“The class allows for an ongoing exchange of ideas and tips. Judy and Mark offer an opportunity for learning new glass techniques that stimulate your inner artistry and can enhance your glass projects. The positive vibe in this class is the best," student Jane Kilander said.

An opening reception with the artists will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The Ellen Firme Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.