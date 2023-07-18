The Chesterton Art Fair will return for the 64th annual year this summer.

The arts festival will feature more than 80 artists from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 at Dogwood Park at 1504 S. 23rd St. in Chesterton. It attracts artists and visitors from across the Midwest.

Artists will sell works in a variety of mediums, including painting, glass, wood, leather, sculpture and jewelry, in the tree-shaded park.

“The Chesterton Art Fair is an annual tradition bringing thousands together for a two-day celebration of the arts, and this year will be no exception. We have wonderful artists from all over the country,” Chesterton Art Center Executive Director, Hannah Hammond-Hagman said.

The art fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will feature food vendors, family activities and live music, including from Patti Shaffner, Billy Foster and Marco Villareal on Saturday. Alexis Bratsakis, Jeff Abbott, Leann Stutler and Captain Ambivalent will take the stage on Sunday.

More than 4,000 people typically turn out for the weekend-long festival.

Food options include The Cheesy Food Truck, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Dog Days Ice Cream Parlor, Tacos My Fren and sweet treats from St. Elizabeth‘s Orthodox Church.

Tickets are $5 and kids under 12 get in free.

People can buy tickets at the gate, at the Art Center or at chestertonart.org.