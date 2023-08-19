The Chesterton Art Center will host its free Family Art Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The art center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton invites families to come in for free artmaking.

"Kids and their favorite grown-ups are invited to participate anytime during those hours to tour the current exhibition and make art together," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said in a press release. "All ages are welcome and all materials are provided."

Families can check out the current exhibit and display and make some art of their own.

"With guidance from the CAC team, families will explore the exhibit of local artist Emily Casella titled In Emotion on Entrain which transforms the galleries into a train station full of colorful drawings, detailed ceramic figures and additional works that talk about the challenges of expressing our emotions and deciding who we want to be," Saporiti said. "Visitors can then move into our classroom to create a series of projects inspired by Emily’s work. Projects will include colored pencil portraits, collage pigeons and mini zines. All supplies provided, and you may want to dress for a mess."

Urschel Giving, Chesterton Feed and Garden Center and Wellsand Landscaping + Hardscapes sponsored the Free Family Art Day.

"Chesterton Art Center’s free Family Art Days are an important initiative that works to tie together educational programming with CAC’s engaging exhibitions," Saporiti said. "In addition to Family Art Days, CAC has other ongoing free outreach programs including Teen Arts Group, Art Visits and a Youth Arts Outreach Program in partnership with the Duneland Boys & Girls Club and YMCA. These outreach programs support CAC’s mission of creating accessible, enriching arts programming for the local community and beyond."

For more information or to register, visit chestertonart.org/youth-and-teen-classes or call 219-926-4711.