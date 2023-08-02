More than 80 artists will take part in the 64th annual Chesterton Art Fair this weekend.

The arts festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 at Dogwood Park at 1504 S. 23rd St. in Chesterton.

"We've got 84 artists and live music on both days," Chesterton Art Center Executive Director, Hannah Hammond-Hagman said. "It's a fabulous weekend. We've got great food trucks, family and kid activities. It's going to be a wonderful time."

More than 4,000 people typically attend the art fair in the tree-shaded park.

"It is a huge regional draw," she said. "After so many years, it's a tradition at this point."

It displays the work of artists who work in a number of mediums.

"The artists come from beyond the Region," she said. "You've got folks from Pennsylvania, California, Oklahoma and Florida. The artists come from all over as well as local. It's really high quality. It's a juried show. There's something for everybody."

The art includes paintings, photography, mixed-media, wood and fiber.

"Artists offer things at various price points," she said. "If you're a starting collector, you'll find things you can get. As well as being a beautiful art fair, it's one of the larger fundraisers that supports the Chesterton Arts Center as a nonprofit visual arts center for the work we do for the community and beyond."

It will display the work of new artists like Lauren Harnew, a fiber artist from the Region.

"She makes these gorgeous wall hangings. They're really beautiful. They almost look like crystals or geode structures. They're really special."

Cheryl Cavlovic from Chesterton does basketweaving and wrapped rocks. Longtime participant Mark Vander Vinne from Porter County will display his paintings.

"There's a painter named Gary Odmark who's been with us for years and years. Mary Ann Pals is a pastel artist who's been with us for years," she said. "There are folks who have been coming to that fair for decades. All are welcome."

Musical acts include Patti Shaffner, Billy Foster and Marco Villareal on Saturday and Alexis Bratsakis, Jeff Abbott, Leann Stutler and Captain Ambivalent on Sunday. Food trucks include The Cheesy Food Truck, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Dog Days Ice Cream Parlor, Tacos My Fren and sweet treats from St. Elizabeth‘s Orthodox Church.

Tickets are $5 and kids under 12 get in free.

People can buy tickets at the gate, at the Art Center or at chestertonart.org.