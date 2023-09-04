A proposed Chicago to Detroit Freedom Trail will highlight the history of the Underground Railroad, including at sites in Northwest Indiana.

Organizers plan to have a public meeting on the local history project at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the South Shore Convention and Visitor Authority at 7770 Corinne Drive in Hammond. Tom Shepherd and Larry McClellan, who also planned the Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project, will discuss the latest developments and next steps.

"If you are a local historian, or if your locale may have included a safe house or other vestige from the days of the Underground Railroad prior to the Civil War, we want to hear from you about it, to include in our study and our development of an official Chicago to Detroit Freedom Trail," organizer Tom Shepherd said in a press release. "Or, if you want to learn more about the movement of peoples across northern Indiana and the history of that era, this meeting is for you."

The meeting is in conjunction with National Underground Railroad Month.

Attendees will discuss sites, historical people and stories along the Underground Railroad, as well as where to find local historical markets. They will talk about finding local partners and developing informative driving, biking and water routes, as well as tours, brochures and other promotional materials.

"Please join us to discuss the fascinating stories of the Underground Railroad in our backyards of history and to make plans for routing a Chicago to Detroit Freedom Trail across northern Indiana," Shepherd said.

Organizers are planning similar meetings in Bronzeville, the Chicago south suburbs, Elkhart, Goshen and South Bend.

