The hip hop act Do or Die will perform in Hobart.

The rap group will perform on May 26th at the historic Art Deco movie theater-turned-performing arts venue at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart. Doors open at 6 p.m.

“Do or Die is one of the Chicago hip hop legends," said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music. "It's a must-see show for hip hop fans. We are excited to have them play in Hobart."

Do or Die came onto the scene in the mid-1990s with the hit "Po Pimp."

"Released on a tiny Chicago label, the track became a local hit and sparked the group's signing by Houston's Rap-A-Lot Records," Panicali said in a press release. "Given a wide release in the summer of 1996, the single hit number 22, increasing the buzz for a full-length from the group. In September of that year, 'Picture This' was released on Rap-A-Lot. Do or Die returned to action in the spring of 1998, releasing their second album, 'Headz or Tailz.'"

Do or Die released the album "Victory" two years later. It went on to collaborate with many prominent artists and reach audiences across the country.

"'Back 2 the Game' and 'Pimpin' Ain't Dead' did well in Chicago and on the West Coast, but nationwide the group was being ignored by radio," Panicali said. "With R. Kelly, Kanye West and Twista all making guest appearances, 2005's 'D.O.D.' was an attempt to change this. A year later, Do or Die went in a totally different direction by releasing the hard, street-minded 'Get That Paper' with Bun B the lone guest star."

Tickets start at $25 and are available via eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit facebook.com/mushmusicllc/.