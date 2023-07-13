Get ready to laugh and take a retro trip via a fun tribute show.

Performer Brian Hoffman will present a tribute to entertainer Red Skelton to Theatre at the Center in Munster at 3 p.m. July 16.

"It's a lot of fun and it brings back good memories for people who remember who Red Skelton was," said Hoffman about his show.

Hoffman, who owns and operates the Red Skelton Tribute Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, said he never really set out to do a Skelton tribute.

"It was divine intervention," he said, with a laugh. "It wasn't my idea and I fought it every step of the way."

Hoffman said total strangers would always come up to him and say he reminded them of the comic performer Red Skelton. Hoffman did stand-up comedic shows for awhile and the older folks in the crowd would always come up to him and constantly mention his resemblance to Red and that he should do something surrounding the legendary comedian.

He finally gave in and enjoys making people laugh with his Skelton routines. In fact, Hoffman is the only Red Skelton tribute artist endorsed by the late comedian's estate.

July 18 marks the 110th birthday of Red Skelton, who was born in Vincennes, Ind. So, it's fitting that Hoffman's Munster show is only a couple of days before Red's birthday.

Hoffman said he liked Skelton and the variety of characters he portrayed. The entertainer will be bringing those memorable characters to the Munster stage. They include Freddy the Freeloader, Clem Kadiddlehopper and seagulls Gertrude, Heathcliffe and Junior.

About Skelton's performances, Hoffman said, "I love the play on words and the quick one-liners. I always enjoyed them."

Hoffman said he does about 200 to 250 shows a year and performs at both his theater in Pigeon Forge as well as other theaters around the country. He also appears at the annual Red Skelton Festival every year in Vincennes.

Through his Skelton tribute shows, Hoffman said he'd like people to feel like they did when they were watching the beloved comic with their family sitting around the TV set.

In addition to his Red Skelton performances, Hoffman has also appeared as the character Grandpa from "The Munsters' at various events.

Hoffman said he hopes his show will help take people "down memory lane" where they'll have fun remembering all the great characters Skelton created. He said it was also a time "when comedy was clean and clever."

Tickets for Hoffman's show are $40. A pre-show meal will be available for $30 in the center's ballroom. Trama Catering will present the meal. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the meal presented at 1 p.m. Call Trama Catering at 219-836-1930, ext. 2 for meal reservation.

The meal features Spring Mix Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing and main entrée Marinated Grilled Chicken with Pomodoro Pasta and Pesto Cream Sauce served with Italian Green Beans and a “Red” Strawberry Sundae for dessert. For show tickets, call 219-836-3255 or visit theatreatthecenter.com.

FYI: Brian Hoffman will perform a Red Skelton tribute at 3 p.m. July 16 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Visit theatreatthecenter.com For more information.