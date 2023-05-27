Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The comedian DC Young Fly is coming to Hard Rock Live in June.

The comic who's a familiar face on MTV will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue at at 5400 W. 29th Ave. on Friday, June 16. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

He rose to prominence on social media, attracting the attention of celebrities like Kevin Hart, Chris Tucker and Lebron James. He's gone on to star in movies and television.

"John Whitfield, (better known as DC Young Fly) is an American internet personality, comedian, actor, host, rapper and singer-songwriter best known for his celebrity roasting sessions videos on Instagram and Vine," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "He is one of the recurring cast members of the improv comedy show Wild 'N Out on MTV, VH1 and MTV2."

He served as one of the main hosts of TRL, formerly known as Total Request Live, on MTV in 2017 and 2018.

"DC Young Fly currently hosts the '85 South Show' podcast with his fellow cast members Chico Bean, Karlous Miller and former cast member Clayton English," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Adding to his varied resumé, he also appeared in movies such as House Party and How High 2."

He's also put out a mixtape, "Curb Music," and co-hosted the BET Social Awards. He runs the improv comedy club DC Comedy Exchange in Miami Beach, Florida.

Tickets start at $59 for the 21+ show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.