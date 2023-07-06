The author of "Country & Midwestern" will appear at Paul Henry's Art Gallery in downtown Hammond.

Mark Guarino wrote a book about "the untold story of Chicago’s pivotal role as a country and folk music capital," gallery owner David Mueller said.

"Dennis Leise will be providing his eclectic form of country and midwestern to provide some background ambiance," he said.

Guarino will read from and sign copies of his book at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the historic 19th century hardware store that's been converted into an art gallery that frequently hosts live music and other events.

Guarino served as the Midwest bureau chief for the Christian Science Monitor for seven years and now covers national news and culture from Chicago for publications like The New York Times, the Washington Post and ABC News.

As an author, he's sought to uncover a lesser known history.

"Chicago is revered as a musical breeding ground, having launched major figures like Muddy Waters, Mavis Staples and Kanye West," the publisher said in a press release. "Far less known, however, is the vital role the city played in the rise of prewar country music, the folk revival of the 1950s and 1960s and the contemporary offspring of those scenes."

The nonfiction book is based on hundreds of interviews and archival research. It chronicles migration patterns and how rural culture came to cities like Chicago.

"Years before Nashville emerged as the center of country music, major record labels made Chicago their home and recorded legendary figures like Bill Monroe, The Carter Family and Gene Autry," the publisher said in a press release. "The story continues through the end of the twentieth century and into the present day, where artists like Jon Langford, The Handsome Family, and Wilco meld contemporary experimentation with country traditions. Featuring a foreword from Grammy-nominated songwriter Robbie Fulks, Country & Midwestern celebrates the music that is still kicking down doors today."

For more information, call 219-678-5015 or find Paul Henry's Art Gallery on Facebook.