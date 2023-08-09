"This will also be our first show in West Lafayette as we continue our expansion across Indiana," promoter Tyrus Joseforsky said. "Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart."

"Following his first career nomination for Best New Country Artist at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, 'Nobody,' earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year," Joseforsky said. "Dylan presented the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on CBS. With career streams exceeding 2 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. Livin’ My Best Life, the new album from Scott, features fiery, #1 lead single 'New Truck,' along with viral TikTok ballad, and current radio single, 'Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl).'”