The heavy metal musician-turned-country singer Aaron Lewis is coming to the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

Lewis will play two nights at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana on Oct. 27 and 28. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 21+ seated shows at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary.

"Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut 'Town Line and Sinner,' as well as Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song debut 'Am I The Only One,' only the 9th time since 1958."

Lewis put out seven albums with the nu metal band Staind, which repeatedly went platinum in the 2000s with hits like "It's Been Awhile" and "Fade." Since 2010, he's been a solo country artist in addition to a heavy metal musician.

"Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "His latest album, Frayed At Both Ends, offers the hard-touring/15-million selling workingman’s country star at his most personal and unplugged – making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour."

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.