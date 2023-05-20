Country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen will play the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue this summer.
Allen will perform on July 8 at the venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary. Doors open at 7 p.m.
He's a multiplatinum artist who was nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist, nominated for an ACM Award for Male Artist of the Year and nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist.
In 2021, Allen won ACM New Male Artist of the Year award and CMA New Artist of the Year.
He launched his career with the 2018 album "Mercury Lane," which the New York Times called one of the year's strongest. It featured the hits "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To."
"In July 2020, Allen released his star-studded collaboration project Bettie James that garnered a slew of critical acclaim for the music, the historic nature of various collaborations, and its subsequent place in country music history. Named for his late grandmother, Bettie Snead, and late father, James Allen, Bettie James has been hailed as an 'announcement of [Allen’s] arrival' and a 'huge step for country' by NPR, and 'a powerful statement from a developing voice' by Billboard," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "On June 25, 2021, Allen released the project’s follow-up album 'Bettie James Gold Edition.' Doubling down on Allen’s expansive love for music across genres, the album 'broadens country’s borders' according to Billboard and includes nine brand new songs featuring Babyface, BRELAND, Keith Urban, LANCO, Lathan Warlick, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town, LOCASH, Monica, Neon Union, Pitbull, teamwork. and Vikina in addition to the previous collaborations on Bettie James with Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Noah Cyrus, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rita Wilson, Tauren Wells and Tim McGraw."
People are also reading…
The song “Freedom Was A Highway,” that he recorded with Brad Paisley, went No. 1 last year.
Allen has amassed more than 1 billion on-demand streams, graced the cover of Billboard Magazine and performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.
He's also appeared on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, TODAY, American Idol, Tamron Hall Show, Nick Cannon, The Steve Harvey Show, ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Allen also has written the picture book "My Voice Is a Trumpet" and produced the Netflix series "Titletown High," furnishing his song “Big In A Small Town” as the theme song for the show.
He's toured the country, including as a special guest for Carrie Underwood.
Tickets for the 21+ show start at $45.
For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Unbeatable Eatables, DRIPBaR Crown Point, Taco Depot and Flashback Antiques open; Da Burger House closes
Open
Open
Read
Open
Open
Open
Open
Open
Closed
219 News Now: Check out the weekend forecast with Matt Holiner 5/12/23
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close
Class UFC Gym in Winfield to celebrate grand opening with top contender Belal Muhammad
The Class UFC Gym in Winfield will have a grand opening Saturday with top welterweight UFC title contender Belal Muhammad.
Muhammad, a Chicago-based fighter with a 23-3 record in the mixed martial arts, will do a meet-and-greet and teach a class at the grand opening, which will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the gym at 10660 Randolph St. in Winfield.
The high-end gym focuses on classes, specializing in boutique boxing conditioning, kickboxing and HIIT, or High Intensity Interval Training. Manager Hannah Elliott said it's more akin to an Orange Theory than the boxing or mixed martial arts gym one might expect from the name.
"We use Myzone Fit Metrics, which track your workout and connect you to an app," she said. "It's like Orange Theory where they track you the same way and you burn the most calories and sweat the most when you're in the orange."
The owners also own the Class UFC Gym on Calumet Avenue in Munster. There also was an unaffiliated UFC Gym in Merrillville that closed.
"We are an affiliated class-based gym that's mostly focused on conditioning," she said. "There's also sparring. We hold classes for boxing, kickboxing and high interval cardio and strength classes. We have circuit training and one-on-one time with coaches."
Most classes run 60 minutes per session. People can get coached by active MMA fighters or trainers who help them reach their fitness goals, whether getting in shape, losing weight or recovering.
Classes run from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Class UFC Gym also has open gym times between 12 and 4 p.m. during the week. People can come in and work out outside of classes, such as by punching a heavy bag, rowing, cycling, lifting weights or practicing fundamentals. It has classes like Muay Thai, cycling and a coach's choice day on the weekend.
"You can get a day pass to come in and learn techniques and fundamentals," she said. "Our coaches will push you. There's no downtime. They push you hard and you feel accomplished. It's a good workout you feel for days. It will help you get in shape again. We focus on conditioning and fundamentals."
The grand opening event will have a taco truck, an ice cream vendor, a bounce house, a bakery, an artisan jewelry maker and fitness clothing for sale. It will feature a motorcycle club, balloon animals, Jersey Mike's and Muse Med Spa.
People will be able to buy sparring gloves and have Muhammad sign them. There will be discounted memberships and giveaways.
"It's an open house where people can come in to see how we operate," she said. "The facility itself is impressive and high-end. It will be an amazing experience."
Class UFC Gym offers monthly membership and multi-class passes. It gives discounts to teachers, first responders and veterans.
For more information, call 219-252-9812 or visit www.classufcgym.com/locations/winfield/.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Unbeatable Eatables, DRIPBaR Crown Point, Taco Depot and Flashback Antiques open; Da Burger House closes
Open
Open
Read
Open
Open
Open
Open
Open
Closed
219 News Now: Check out the weekend forecast with Matt Holiner 5/12/23
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close
Class UFC Gym in Winfield to celebrate grand opening with top contender Belal Muhammad
The Class UFC Gym in Winfield will have a grand opening Saturday with top welterweight UFC title contender Belal Muhammad.
Muhammad, a Chicago-based fighter with a 23-3 record in the mixed martial arts, will do a meet-and-greet and teach a class at the grand opening, which will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the gym at 10660 Randolph St. in Winfield.
The high-end gym focuses on classes, specializing in boutique boxing conditioning, kickboxing and HIIT, or High Intensity Interval Training. Manager Hannah Elliott said it's more akin to an Orange Theory than the boxing or mixed martial arts gym one might expect from the name.
"We use Myzone Fit Metrics, which track your workout and connect you to an app," she said. "It's like Orange Theory where they track you the same way and you burn the most calories and sweat the most when you're in the orange."
The owners also own the Class UFC Gym on Calumet Avenue in Munster. There also was an unaffiliated UFC Gym in Merrillville that closed.
"We are an affiliated class-based gym that's mostly focused on conditioning," she said. "There's also sparring. We hold classes for boxing, kickboxing and high interval cardio and strength classes. We have circuit training and one-on-one time with coaches."
Most classes run 60 minutes per session. People can get coached by active MMA fighters or trainers who help them reach their fitness goals, whether getting in shape, losing weight or recovering.
Classes run from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Class UFC Gym also has open gym times between 12 and 4 p.m. during the week. People can come in and work out outside of classes, such as by punching a heavy bag, rowing, cycling, lifting weights or practicing fundamentals. It has classes like Muay Thai, cycling and a coach's choice day on the weekend.
"You can get a day pass to come in and learn techniques and fundamentals," she said. "Our coaches will push you. There's no downtime. They push you hard and you feel accomplished. It's a good workout you feel for days. It will help you get in shape again. We focus on conditioning and fundamentals."
The grand opening event will have a taco truck, an ice cream vendor, a bounce house, a bakery, an artisan jewelry maker and fitness clothing for sale. It will feature a motorcycle club, balloon animals, Jersey Mike's and Muse Med Spa.
People will be able to buy sparring gloves and have Muhammad sign them. There will be discounted memberships and giveaways.
"It's an open house where people can come in to see how we operate," she said. "The facility itself is impressive and high-end. It will be an amazing experience."
Class UFC Gym offers monthly membership and multi-class passes. It gives discounts to teachers, first responders and veterans.
For more information, call 219-252-9812 or visit www.classufcgym.com/locations/winfield/.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Unbeatable Eatables, DRIPBaR Crown Point, Taco Depot and Flashback Antiques open; Da Burger House closes
Open
Open
Read
Open
Open
Open
Open
Open
Closed
219 News Now: Check out the weekend forecast with Matt Holiner 5/12/23
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close
Class UFC Gym in Winfield to celebrate grand opening with top contender Belal Muhammad
The Class UFC Gym in Winfield will have a grand opening Saturday with top welterweight UFC title contender Belal Muhammad.
Muhammad, a Chicago-based fighter with a 23-3 record in the mixed martial arts, will do a meet-and-greet and teach a class at the grand opening, which will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the gym at 10660 Randolph St. in Winfield.
The high-end gym focuses on classes, specializing in boutique boxing conditioning, kickboxing and HIIT, or High Intensity Interval Training. Manager Hannah Elliott said it's more akin to an Orange Theory than the boxing or mixed martial arts gym one might expect from the name.
"We use Myzone Fit Metrics, which track your workout and connect you to an app," she said. "It's like Orange Theory where they track you the same way and you burn the most calories and sweat the most when you're in the orange."
The owners also own the Class UFC Gym on Calumet Avenue in Munster. There also was an unaffiliated UFC Gym in Merrillville that closed.
"We are an affiliated class-based gym that's mostly focused on conditioning," she said. "There's also sparring. We hold classes for boxing, kickboxing and high interval cardio and strength classes. We have circuit training and one-on-one time with coaches."
Most classes run 60 minutes per session. People can get coached by active MMA fighters or trainers who help them reach their fitness goals, whether getting in shape, losing weight or recovering.
Classes run from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Class UFC Gym also has open gym times between 12 and 4 p.m. during the week. People can come in and work out outside of classes, such as by punching a heavy bag, rowing, cycling, lifting weights or practicing fundamentals. It has classes like Muay Thai, cycling and a coach's choice day on the weekend.
"You can get a day pass to come in and learn techniques and fundamentals," she said. "Our coaches will push you. There's no downtime. They push you hard and you feel accomplished. It's a good workout you feel for days. It will help you get in shape again. We focus on conditioning and fundamentals."
The grand opening event will have a taco truck, an ice cream vendor, a bounce house, a bakery, an artisan jewelry maker and fitness clothing for sale. It will feature a motorcycle club, balloon animals, Jersey Mike's and Muse Med Spa.
People will be able to buy sparring gloves and have Muhammad sign them. There will be discounted memberships and giveaways.
"It's an open house where people can come in to see how we operate," she said. "The facility itself is impressive and high-end. It will be an amazing experience."
Class UFC Gym offers monthly membership and multi-class passes. It gives discounts to teachers, first responders and veterans.
For more information, call 219-252-9812 or visit www.classufcgym.com/locations/winfield/.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Unbeatable Eatables, DRIPBaR Crown Point, Taco Depot and Flashback Antiques open; Da Burger House closes
Open
Open
Read
Open
Open
Open
Open
Open
Closed
219 News Now: Check out the weekend forecast with Matt Holiner 5/12/23
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close
Class UFC Gym in Winfield to celebrate grand opening with top contender Belal Muhammad
The Class UFC Gym in Winfield will have a grand opening Saturday with top welterweight UFC title contender Belal Muhammad.
Muhammad, a Chicago-based fighter with a 23-3 record in the mixed martial arts, will do a meet-and-greet and teach a class at the grand opening, which will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the gym at 10660 Randolph St. in Winfield.
The high-end gym focuses on classes, specializing in boutique boxing conditioning, kickboxing and HIIT, or High Intensity Interval Training. Manager Hannah Elliott said it's more akin to an Orange Theory than the boxing or mixed martial arts gym one might expect from the name.
"We use Myzone Fit Metrics, which track your workout and connect you to an app," she said. "It's like Orange Theory where they track you the same way and you burn the most calories and sweat the most when you're in the orange."
The owners also own the Class UFC Gym on Calumet Avenue in Munster. There also was an unaffiliated UFC Gym in Merrillville that closed.
"We are an affiliated class-based gym that's mostly focused on conditioning," she said. "There's also sparring. We hold classes for boxing, kickboxing and high interval cardio and strength classes. We have circuit training and one-on-one time with coaches."
Most classes run 60 minutes per session. People can get coached by active MMA fighters or trainers who help them reach their fitness goals, whether getting in shape, losing weight or recovering.
Classes run from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Class UFC Gym also has open gym times between 12 and 4 p.m. during the week. People can come in and work out outside of classes, such as by punching a heavy bag, rowing, cycling, lifting weights or practicing fundamentals. It has classes like Muay Thai, cycling and a coach's choice day on the weekend.
"You can get a day pass to come in and learn techniques and fundamentals," she said. "Our coaches will push you. There's no downtime. They push you hard and you feel accomplished. It's a good workout you feel for days. It will help you get in shape again. We focus on conditioning and fundamentals."
The grand opening event will have a taco truck, an ice cream vendor, a bounce house, a bakery, an artisan jewelry maker and fitness clothing for sale. It will feature a motorcycle club, balloon animals, Jersey Mike's and Muse Med Spa.
People will be able to buy sparring gloves and have Muhammad sign them. There will be discounted memberships and giveaways.
"It's an open house where people can come in to see how we operate," she said. "The facility itself is impressive and high-end. It will be an amazing experience."
Class UFC Gym offers monthly membership and multi-class passes. It gives discounts to teachers, first responders and veterans.
For more information, call 219-252-9812 or visit www.classufcgym.com/locations/winfield/.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Unbeatable Eatables, DRIPBaR Crown Point, Taco Depot and Flashback Antiques open; Da Burger House closes
Open
Open
Read
Open
Open
Open
Open
Open
Closed
219 News Now: Check out the weekend forecast with Matt Holiner 5/12/23
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close
Class UFC Gym in Winfield to celebrate grand opening with top contender Belal Muhammad
The Class UFC Gym in Winfield will have a grand opening Saturday with top welterweight UFC title contender Belal Muhammad.
Muhammad, a Chicago-based fighter with a 23-3 record in the mixed martial arts, will do a meet-and-greet and teach a class at the grand opening, which will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the gym at 10660 Randolph St. in Winfield.
The high-end gym focuses on classes, specializing in boutique boxing conditioning, kickboxing and HIIT, or High Intensity Interval Training. Manager Hannah Elliott said it's more akin to an Orange Theory than the boxing or mixed martial arts gym one might expect from the name.
"We use Myzone Fit Metrics, which track your workout and connect you to an app," she said. "It's like Orange Theory where they track you the same way and you burn the most calories and sweat the most when you're in the orange."
The owners also own the Class UFC Gym on Calumet Avenue in Munster. There also was an unaffiliated UFC Gym in Merrillville that closed.
"We are an affiliated class-based gym that's mostly focused on conditioning," she said. "There's also sparring. We hold classes for boxing, kickboxing and high interval cardio and strength classes. We have circuit training and one-on-one time with coaches."
Most classes run 60 minutes per session. People can get coached by active MMA fighters or trainers who help them reach their fitness goals, whether getting in shape, losing weight or recovering.
Classes run from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Class UFC Gym also has open gym times between 12 and 4 p.m. during the week. People can come in and work out outside of classes, such as by punching a heavy bag, rowing, cycling, lifting weights or practicing fundamentals. It has classes like Muay Thai, cycling and a coach's choice day on the weekend.
"You can get a day pass to come in and learn techniques and fundamentals," she said. "Our coaches will push you. There's no downtime. They push you hard and you feel accomplished. It's a good workout you feel for days. It will help you get in shape again. We focus on conditioning and fundamentals."
The grand opening event will have a taco truck, an ice cream vendor, a bounce house, a bakery, an artisan jewelry maker and fitness clothing for sale. It will feature a motorcycle club, balloon animals, Jersey Mike's and Muse Med Spa.
People will be able to buy sparring gloves and have Muhammad sign them. There will be discounted memberships and giveaways.
"It's an open house where people can come in to see how we operate," she said. "The facility itself is impressive and high-end. It will be an amazing experience."
Class UFC Gym offers monthly membership and multi-class passes. It gives discounts to teachers, first responders and veterans.
For more information, call 219-252-9812 or visit www.classufcgym.com/locations/winfield/.