A whimsical, interactive production will end its Chicago run this weekend.

Cabaret Zazou" is currently playing at the Spiegeltent Zazou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel on Randolph Street in Chicago.

The show began last fall. It's a production that's part cabaret, part cirque and entertaining revue. Guests enjoy a multi-course meal as part of the evening's entertainment.

Starring in the show throughout its run has been Frank Ferrante, James Harkness, Liv Warfield, juggler Victor Kee, contortionist Ulzii Mergen and Trio Vertex among others.

Vocalist James Harkness said performing in "Cabaret Zazou" has been a rewarding experience.

"I've enjoyed everything about it," Harkness said. "I really enjoy the creative process. Where I am as an artist and a human being, being able to be part of the creative process is important."

Harkness, who is a singer/songwriter, director, dancer and choreographer, has performed in various productions through the years. He's been in "Ain't Too Proud" and "The Color Purple."

The singer said it's been wonderful working with Liv Warfield and the other talented cast members as well as director Dreya Weber while performing in "Cabaret Zazou."

The revue features an incredible cast of vocalists, aerialists, illusionists, musicians, comedic performers and others.

"The artists in the show are all at the top of their craft in the field," Harkness said.

During a past interview with director Dreya Weber, she said it was fascinating to be presenting the show in the Spiegeltent. "It's a 90-year-old Belgian Spiegelttent," she said. Weber explained that only about a dozen of the mirrored Spiegeltents were made in the world. "They were created in towns where they didn't have a music and dance venue," she said.

During the show, the multi-course meal is presented by Blue Plate and is served throughout the production.

Harkness said he'll miss working in the production and will miss the "family" the cast has become. "I'm going to miss the audiences too," he said.

For Harkness, being a performer has brought him much joy.

"I love what I do and it's what keeps me performing," he said.

FYI: Cabaret Zazou" is running through July 2 at The Spiegeltent Zazou on the 14th floor of The Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Visit CabaretZazou.com or call 312-488-0900.

