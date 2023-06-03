It's downright insane in the membrane, if you will, but Cypress Hill will play Hard Rock Live in Gary.

The old school SoCal rap group will perform on July 2 at the Hard Rock Casino at 5400 W 29th Ave. in Gary. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The pioneering hp hop act known for the earworm hit "Insane in the Membrane" sold 20 million albums worldwide over the course of its storied career.

"Three decades ago, B-Real, Sen Dog, and DJ Muggs sparked a trip that left popular culture stoned, stunned and staggering in anticipation for more," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Naming themselves after a local street in Los Angeles, Cypress Hill burst on the scene in 1991 with the release of their self-titled debut album. The singles 'How I Could Just Kill a Man' and 'The Phuncky Feel One' became underground hits, and the group’s public pro-marijuana stance earned them many fans among the alternative rock community."

A crossover success in an era when music fans stuck more with particular genres, Cypress Hill played the second Lollapalooza festival and teamed up with both Sonic Youth and Pearl Jam on the "Judgment Night" soundtrack. It became the first rap group to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Cypress Hill followed their debut with Black Sunday in the summer of 1993, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200, garnered three Grammy Award nominations, and went triple platinum in the U.S.," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "As a result, Cypress Hill became the first rap group to have two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts at the same time and are the first Latino-American hip-hop group to achieve platinum and multi-platinum success."

Tickets cost $52.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.