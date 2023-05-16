The Depot Beverly Shores Museum and Gallery will present a pair of quilt exhibits.

The museum in a historic but working South Shore Line Train station at 525 S. Broadway at the entrance to Beverly Shores is celebrating the art of the quilt with two separate exhibits this summer.

“Intertwine: Stitches of the Soul” displays quilts by a group affiliated with the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago.

"The group grew out of a workshop in 2008 and meets weekly at the museum with the coordination of Associate Curator Dolores Mercado. The participants feed on the knowledge of each other’s experience and techniques of the past few years," The Depot said in a press release. "Through story quilts, participants share their experiences regarding subjects such as family celebrations, identity, daily life as well as stories of immigration, violence against women and slavery."

It's being shown in partnership with the Goblin & Grocer across the street.

The museum also will display the "Quilts that Tell a Story" group exhibition. It features quilts by Beverly Shore residents and their families that depict the Duneland town, its heritage and its families.

Both exhibits open on June 3 and run through July 1. Both are free and open to the public.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit bsdepot.org.