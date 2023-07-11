A director's gallery talk will walk visitors through the Lubeznik Center for the Arts' new summer blockbuster exhibit "Vivian Maier: In Color."

Lubeznik Center for the Arts Executive Director Janet Bloch will explain the photographs on display at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the art center at 101 W. 2nd St. in Michigan City. She'll talk about the street photographer whose genius was heralded after her death and whose work has been exhibited internationally, including in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Sao Paulo and Prague.

"Learn about the artist and the mystery that surrounds her. You can ask questions and join in on the discussion," the Lubeznik said in a press release.

An ASL interpreter will translate the talk into American Sign Language.

People can also hear a talk on Vivian Maier: A Photographer’s Life and Afterlife at 5 p.m. July 30 and a family day with a free tour, art making and snacks from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.

The exhibit runs until Oct. 21.

"Centered on the Chicago History Museum’s new Vivian Maier collection donated by art collector Jeffrey Goldstein, Vivian Maier: In Color features 50 color prints spanning the late 1950s through the 1970s, the Lubeznik said in a press release. "Vivian Maier was more than a nanny photographer. She toed the line between a French immigrant and a local, a suburban nanny and a city dweller and a subject and an object who was only posthumously celebrated."

Visitors also can check out exhibits by Natasha Moustache and a film by zakkiyyah najeebah dumas o’neal.

For more information, visit LubeznikCenter.org or call 219.874.4900.